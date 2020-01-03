CNET también está disponible en español.

TikTok might have built in a deepfakes maker on the sly

"Face Swap" asks users to take a multi-angle biometric scan of their face, according to a report.

James Martin/CNET

TikTok's parent company ByteDance has reportedly developed deepfake tech that scans your face so it can be inserted into the videos of other people. The app's coding calls the feature Face Swap, according to a Friday report by TechCrunch. Code was reportedly found in both TikTok, and Duoyin, its Chinese sister app. 

Face Swap reportedly asks users to take a multi-angle biometric scan of their face, choose from a selection of videos they want to add their face to, and share the video. 

Deepfake technology -- media that takes a person in an existing image or video and uses AI to swap it with someone else's -- can be used for nefarious purposes. Introducing deepfake technology into an app like TikTok could mean further spread of misinformation on social media. 

TikTok didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

