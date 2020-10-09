TikTok gets banned in another country

James Martin/CNET

TikTok has been banned in Pakistan after the Chinese video sharing app clocked up complaints about "immoral/indecent content." The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Friday it gave TikTok the opportunity to comply, but did not.

"Directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country," PTA said. It's open to reviewing its decision if TikTok comes up with a way to moderate unlawful content, however.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The app was previously banned in India. It's also facing the threat of a ban in the US unless it's acquired by an American company. Under a proposed deal, Oracle and Walmart will acquire a combined 20% stake in a new company called TikTok Global, which is expected to go public in 2021.

Read more: The TikTok saga: Everything you need to know