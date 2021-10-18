Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange 2 and other Marvel movies delayed by Disney

Marvel

Disney on Monday revealed its revised slate of upcoming movies through 2028, pushing back several Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures by a few months. First up is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will come out May 6 instead of on its previous March 25 release date.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out Nov. 11, rounding out Marvel's movie schedule for next year.

Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels lands Feb. 17, 2023, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released July 28, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has kept its May 5, 2023 release date.

Two untitled 2023 Marvel movies have been removed from the schedule, while another will come out Nov. 3, 2023.

Outside of Marvel, the untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie has been delayed nearly a year, from July 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Harrison Ford, who's played Indy since 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, will be nearly 81 when it comes out.