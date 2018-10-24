VicTsing

A touchpad is fine in a pinch, but to get any real work done, you need a mouse. And with today's deal, you can keep one on your desk and throw another in your travel bag.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, VicTsing (via Amazon) is offering the VicTsing MM057 wireless mobile mouse for $6 when you apply promo code P5VHXMZT at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers. That's the lowest price I've ever seen it.

I tested that code with the black model; it may work with some of the other colors, but I can confirm it didn't work with the blue one. These mice normally sell for $10-$11.

The MM057 relies on a single AA battery (not included) that VicTsing says should last you about 15 months. It pairs with your PC (Windows, Mac and Linux) via a low-profile USB receiver that's tiny enough to leave inserted full-time. The only catch: Make sure you have a free standard USB-A port. If your machine is USB-C only, you'll need a dongle.

If you're a gamer, you might appreciate the option to adjust the MM057's DPI settings. It has five of them, ranging from 800 to 2,400. You cycle through the modes just by pressing a button. And speaking of buttons, the mouse also has forward and back buttons for easier web navigation.

Although VicTsing refers to this as a "portable" mouse, that's not code for "small." Indeed, the MM057 is roughly 4.1 inches long and 2.8 inches across -- pretty darn close to full-size. It's also contoured for easier gripping.

The reviews from over 16,000 (!) buyers average out to 4.5 stars. I'll second that: I've used one of these for well over a year, and it's been a champ. I like how it goes to sleep (to conserve power) after 8 minutes and wakes instantly with one click.

I think for $6 out the door, there's literally no better mouse deal to be had.

Bonus deal: Game time! Here's another winner from the Humble folks: The WB Games Classics Bundle, which serves up seven pretty excellent games for $12, plus some downloadable content (DLC) and a discount code for Lego The Incredibles.

In addition to two Batman games (Arkham Origins and Arkham Knight), you get Injustice: Gods Among Us, Mad Max, Bastion, Scribblenauts Unlimited and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor -- Game of the Year Edition. Total value bundle: over $130.

As always, a portion of your purchase goes to a selected charity -- and you control the portion. Love it.

Bonus deal No. 2: Want to record photos and videos from the comfort of your own face? Save $50 on the new Snap Spectacles 2 frame designs.

Bonus deal No. 3: Today only, Amazon slashed prices on loads of storage products. You know: flash drives and whatnot (not Tupperware). Click on through to find out which deals I consider the best of the bunch.

Giveaway! Vroom! Vroom! That's the sound of the Daytona 500. Want to hear it in person? Sign up for Roadshow's Daytona 500 Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the big race! The grand prize (valued at $4,000) includes three nights in Orlando, two days of race tickets and lots of other goodies. You've got until Nov. 11 to get your entries in.

