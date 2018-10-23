You could win* tickets to the big Daytona race!

Buckle up, because you won't want to miss this online sweepstakes.

Experience the adrenaline of the 61st annual celebration of the Daytona 500, the Great American Race! Roadshow will be taking one lucky winner plus a guest to the the legendary 500-mile-long race held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida, that will be taking place Feb. 17, 2019.

Start getting ready for a weekend you won't forget. The grand-prize package for you and a guest includes:

Three nights' accommodation at the Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs (Feb. 15-18, 2019)

2019 Daytona 500 Race Tickets for two days

PrimeSport Midway Suite on Sunday with deluxe buffet and a special driver appearance

Deluxe motorcoach transportation to the racetrack



$850 gift card for travel arrangements and more!



Here's how you can you enter to win* this experience worth $4,000. Please read our rules carefully in the entry form below, and don't forget to accept our terms and conditions.

The entries don't stop there! You will get a personal link after signing up, which you can send on to friends. You'll receive 10 additional entries for everyone who enters the giveaway using your referral link. You'll also receive an additional entry if you follow us on social media.

If you have trouble viewing the form, please use this link.

Good luck!