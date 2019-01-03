Humble

New year, new you, am I right? You're going to eat better. Learn to meditate. Maybe even train for your first marathon.

Lofty goals, to be sure, but commendable ones. If you need help getting started with any or all of them, you've come to the right ebook bundle. For just $15, you can get the entire Humble Book Bundle: Blood, Sweat and New Year's by Callisto.

Actually, you can get the first seven books in the collection for just $1. The next tier (seven more books) unlocks at $8. But at $15, you net all 22 titles, which have a combined value of $168.

Best of all, a portion of your payment goes to Little Free Library and your choice of several thousand other charities.

The books here cover a wide range of self-improvement topics: Overcoming anxiety, practicing mindfulness, building mental toughness, learning pilates, learning yoga, cooking clean, cooking keto and so on. You'll also learn to train for that marathon, build strength via bodyweight exercises and stretch to keep your body feeling young.

All the titles are provided DRM-free and in your choice of formats: Epub, Mobi or PDF. You can read them pretty much wherever and however you like. (Just take note that if you want to read on, say, your phone or a Kindle, there's a bit of hoop-jumping involved.)

I love this deal. For about the price of two to three self-improvement books, you get nearly two dozen and help worthy causes at the same time.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: It's 2019, and Apple's AirPower charging pad is still MIA. Fear not: You can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time and for a lot less money.

iPM

For a limited time and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the iPM two-in-one wireless charging pad with Apple Watch charger for $24.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code CHPSKTPAD at checkout. It's normally $50, and the last time I ran this, the deal price was $35.

This isn't one of those Apple Watch pads or stands that just uses your existing charger. It has its own dedicated, built-in Watch charger. Alongside that: a fast-charging (7.5-watt max) Qi pad for your iPhone. (Android users can use it as well, though obviously this is meant for the Apple crowd.) Alas, you'll have to BYO wall plug.

I haven't tried this myself, so if you happened to grab one the last time around, hit the comments and let me (and your fellow cheapskates) know what like and what you don't!

Bonus deal No. 2: Speaking of wireless charging, are you still using a cord to plug your phone into your mobile charger? How 2017. Why not grab a portable power bank that's also a Qi charging pad, like this one for $22?

Bonus deal No. 3: All the best Black Friday deals are over, right? Nah. You can still get an Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $30 and an Apple HomePod for $250. Granted, the former was $5 less on Black Friday, but it's still a great buy at that price.

