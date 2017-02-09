These hot deals don't suck: $15 deep fryer, $20 cordless vacuum and $2.70 LED bulbs

Welcome to Home Deals, where we find the best appliance and smart-home related deals that help you live better for less. This week we have a $15 deep fryer, a $20 cordless vacuum with same-day delivery, and LED light bulbs for $2.70 each.

Procter Silex



Most things are better deep fried, except your credit card. Fortunately, with this deal, your card will remain cool, as Walmart has the Proctor Silex 1.5 liter professional style deep fryer for $15 , about half the typical price of this low-end deep fryer. You don't get fancy features and the 1.5 liters of oil it holds limits it to single portions at a time, but it's a good pick for those who want to try out some deep-fried deliciousness.

If you need to get some grunge out of the car or other tight spots, a cordless vacuum is your best bet. Amazon has a sweet deal on the Black & Decker CHV1510 Dustbuster: $19.99 gets you this cordless vacuum , and you also get free same-day shipping if you spend over $35. So why not buy two? Yup, just slap down your two virtual $20 bills, and later that same day, a smiling* Amazon delivery person will hand over your twin cordless dustbusters. There are a few caveats, though: you have to be within one of the eligible zip codes, which covers 29 major cities. So those of you in zip code 99762 (Nome, Alaska) are out of luck, but those in San Antonio, Texas, are in on this deal.

Converting your home lighting to LED? Here's a bright deal: Amazon has a pack of six TCP LED light bulbs for $15.99 . That's just under $2.70 for each bulb that will outlast and outlive your incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs. These are low-end LED bulbs, though: you can't dim them, and they can't be controlled remotely. But that's a sweet deal for a straight-swap bulb that uses much less power: each bulb draws about 6 watts but produces as much light as a 60-watt incandescent bulb.

Have you spotted a sweet deal? Let us know in the comments below!

*Amazon delivery people are not guaranteed to be smiling, but they generally seem pretty polite in my experience.