Stamina ATS Air Rower is selling for $220 until midnight tonight

Stamina

One of my favorite pieces of exercise equipment at the gym is the rowing machine. I know that it's supposed to give me a great cardio workout, but I also just love the hypnotic rowing motion. Perhaps I should have been a sailor. If you'd like to get the rowing machine experience with a rower of your own at home, there's a flash sale happening now at Amazon that makes one especially affordable. Right now, and until just before midnight tonight, you can get the Stamina ATS Air Rower 1399 for $219.97. That's not the best price I've ever seen on this model; it's actually gotten as low as $195. But about-$220 is a solid deal -- that's 26% off.

The Stamina ATS Air Rower is a dynamic air resistance machine -- the harder you row, the more resistance you get. Ease off, and the resistance drops. The machine has an LCD display so you can monitor your progress, and it has padded handles and seat for comfort. It includes integrated wheels and folds up for storage in case you don't have a dedicated workout room to keep the 77-inch-long frame open and ready at all times.

I know from personal experience how important warranties are for home workout equipment. Stamina provides a three-year frame warranty and 90-day parts warranty.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung GEMS for AR-based personalized training

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.