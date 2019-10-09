The shooting near a German synagogue was livestreamed on Twitch

Getty Images

A shooting that killed two people outside of a German synagogue during one of the most important Jewish holidays on Wednesday was livestreamed on Twitch. The video has since been removed from the streaming platform but was uploaded to other video sites.

The shooter failed to enter synagogue in Halle, Germany, but continued to wreak havoc by killing two people before driving away. The man used a camera on what appears to be a helmet to record his crime. Wednesday is Yom Kippur, the holiest day for Judaism. Inside were 70 to 80 worshippers according to a local Jewish leader. All were safe and unharmed.

"Hi, my name is Anon," the shooter said in English at the start of the video while in his car. "Anon" is a shortened version of anonymous used commonly on sites like 4chan and 8chan. "I think the holocaust never happened. Feminism is the cause of the decline of the West which acts as a scapegoat for mass immigration. And the root of all these problems is the Jew. Would you like to be friends?"

The video continued to show the shooter's two victims: a woman near the synagogue and a man in a nearby kebab eatery. The shooter also threw what looked like a grenade, according to CBS News.

It marks the latest incident in which a violent act has been livestreamed for the public, raising questions about the responsibility of platforms like Twitch, which is owned by Amazon. The incident echoes the Christchurch shooting in March, where a shooter killed 50 Muslim worshippers in the Masjid Al Noor mosque. The man streamed his actions on Facebook.

Halle police said they have a person in custody but have yet to identify the suspect.

Twitch confirmed the shooting was streamed and was removed from its platform.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected," said Brielle Villablanca, director of corporate communications at Twitch. "Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act."