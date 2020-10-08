The Roku Channel launches today on Amazon Fire TV

David Katzmaier/CNET

After launching on Android and iOS last month, The Roku Channel, the streaming company's free, standalone TV service, is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices, the company announced in a blog post Thursday. That includes Fire TV streamers and also Fire TV Edition smart TVs and soundbars.

"As of Q2 2020, The Roku Channel reached US households with an estimated 43 million people," writes Rob Holmes, Roku VP Engagement Growth Marketing. "Today, we're building on our commitment to make The Roku Channel even more accessible by expanding onto streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV."

With 115 live channels and a library of more than 100,000 ad-supported TV and film titles, The Roku Channel includes news content from ABC News Live and Reuters, kids content like Teletubbies and KidzBop, lifestyle content from Bon Appetit, and recent additions like The LEGO Channel, HappyKids.tv, Maverick Black Cinema, and new Spanish-language entertainment options. That lineup puts it in the same league as free services like Pluto TV and Xumo TV which rely on older, lesser known content instead of the traditional live channels that come with cable TV.

It doesn't replace the original Roku app, which is used to control streaming content through a Roku device -- instead, it's a second, standalone streaming app that you can open on your phone or on a compatible platform like Fire TV regardless of whether or not you own a Roku streamer at all.

The Roku Channel app will also act as a hub for premium content tied to your Roku account, including HBO and Showtime -- though you won't be able to sign up for any of that straight from the app itself. (Editors' note: Showtime and Pluto TV are both owned by ViacomCBS, the parent company of CNET.)

You should expect to see The Roku Channel available on Fire TV devices by the end of the day.