The Oscars: Where to stream the movies nominated for Best Picture

From Nightmare Alley on Hulu to Don't Look Up on Netflix, here are the titles now available on your streaming services (and some you can't stream yet).

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Don't Look Up Netflix

Nightmare Alley is a 2022 best picture contender.

 Searchlight Pictures

The 2022 Oscar nominations have officially been announced, reminding us of all the buzzy films from last year we haven't carved out time to watch yet. No need to fear, there's still time to stuff in the ones you missed before the Academy Awards winners are announced March 27. 

Ten films are vying for best picture, including the Steven Spielberg-directed musical West Side Story and Guillermo Del Toro's psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley. Several of them may be on streaming services you're already paying a subscription for. 

Here are the Best Picture-nominated titles that are available for free with a streaming subscription, and those that you can stream for a fee. 

On Netflix

Don't Look Up

The Power of the Dog

On Hulu and HBO Max:

Nightmare Alley

On Apple TV+:

CODA

Not streaming yet:

Dune - Available to rent on Apple TV, other options from $5.99.

Belfast - Available to rent on Apple TV, other options from $19.99.

King Richard - Available to rent on Apple TV, other options from $19.99.

Drive My Car - Not yet available to stream.

Licorice Pizza - Not yet available to stream.

West Side Story - Not yet available to stream.