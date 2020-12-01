The original Google Home smart speaker is on sale for $35

Chris Monroe/CNET

Cheap things come to those who wait. Today you've got the chance to score a smart speaker for one of the lowest prices on record -- great if you're looking to expand an existing smart-home setup or launch a new one.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Salestrike has the with promo code CNET10. This model spent a lot of time selling for $99; the last time we spotted any kind of deal on it, it was $75.

It's hard to believe this thing dates back to 2016. But it's still a solid product, combining very good sound with the myriad benefits of Google Assistant. Is it better than, say, the current-gen Amazon Echo, or even Google's newer Nest Audio? Probably not, but those products run $100.

(Actually, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the . For only $15 more, you're getting Google Assistant baked into a screen.)

Of course, not everybody wants a screen. If it's just a speaker you're after, one that can stream tunes and podcasts, answer questions, control other smart gear and so on, this is pretty hard to beat.

Read CNET's Google Home review to learn more, keeping in mind it hasn't been updated since 2018. Google has no doubt rolled out some updates since then.

Your thoughts?

Get a 10-inch ring light with tripod for $18

Aptoyu

Doing the whole TikTok thing? Guest-speaking on a Zoom call? Whatever your video plans, consider putting your best face forward with a ring light, which can really make a difference in how you look. Even better, get one that includes both a tripod and phone mount, effectively giving you an entire mini recording setup.

Here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Aptoyu has the . That's after applying promo code YMEK4SM2 at checkout.

The LED light ring is dimmable and offers three color modes. It's powered by USB, which is handy because you could plug it into a power bank for on-the-go use. You even get a Bluetooth remote for starting/stopping video recording.

The setup scored a 4.6-star average rating from about 100 buyers, and most of those ratings are legit, according to ReviewMeta. There are countless similar kits available from Amazon, but most sell for at least $25.

