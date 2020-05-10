The Office cast reunites for a Zoom wedding hosted by John Krasinski

Some Good News/YouTube

The beautiful story that is John Krasinski's Some Good News YouTube show has come full circle. Like the positive news show's inaugural episode, episode 7 brought us another The Office reunion, this time featuring absolutely everyone -- from Steve Carell to Jenna Fischer to Mindy Kaling.

The virtual get together came about in celebration of Maryland couple Susan and John's engagement. John proposed to Susan by recreating Jim's bent knee to Pam outside a petrol station in The Office.

To take the homage to the next level, Krasinski brought Jenna Fischer in as maid of honor (10:10), along with "some of my family." The cast of the Office then showed up to dance to Forever by Chris Brown.

See Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Oscar Nunez and Ellie Kemper at 15:05.

Before all that, Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt had a go at opening the show doing her best Krasinski impression, American accent and all, but lasted less than a minute before Krasinski kicked her out of his presenter's seat.

Emma Stone then showed up to report the weather, which has been pretty uniform lately. "It looks pretty good," she says at 3:30, repeating Ryan Reynold's summary from last week.

You'll also find a performance from country singer Zac Brown (10:50), who brought the special couple as well as Krasinski to tears with a specially written song for the occasion.

Do yourself a favor and catch more of Some Good News next Sunday.