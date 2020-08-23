The new Ring Video Doorbell 3 is selling for an all-time-low price

Megan Wollerton/CNET

I'm getting more deliveries than ever, despite the ever-present risk of porch pirates. Delivery services are getting better at letting me know when a delivery is enroute and messaging me when it's delivered, but sometimes they just don't, for some reason. That's why I'm glad I have a Ring doorbell so I can keep tabs on what's happening on the front porch. You can get in on this action too -- at a discount. Right now, Ring is running its best prices ever on its newest doorbells. For starters, you can get the new , which matches its lowest price from back in June.

The Doorbell 3 is the latest version of the Ring and has only been available since the start of summer. Visually, it's almost indistinguishable from the older second generation, but inside, it includes dual 2.4Gz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi connectivity -- that means it should connect better and stream video better.

The Ring Doorbell 3 Plus builds on the updates found in the Doorbell 3 by including a feature called Pre-Roll -- it captures four seconds of video before the motion event that triggered the doorbell, which gives you more context around motion events. If you have an existing Ring, you've probably seen your share of video clips that pretty much missed the whole point of the alert to begin with.

If you'd rather get the , which is a new low price for this new model.

For more details, you can read the complete CNET review of the Ring Doorbell 3 Plus.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.