The Force (and the discount) is strong with this Star Wars Limited Edition Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung

Samsung's limited edition, Stormtrooper-themed robot vacuum has apparently come and gone, too beautiful to live in this harsh world. But while it's mostly unavailable (or, priced as high as $1500 with some third party Amazon sellers, priced beyond the reach of a sane person), you can currently get the at Home Depot. That's 72% off the regular price of $700.

Frankly, I'm thrilled that this device exists and I've watched several of Samsung's goofy promotional videos over and over this morning, wondering how I could have possibly missed this when it debuted back in 2017.

Yes, this vacuum looks like a Stormtrooper helmet and plays various Star Wars signature sound effects, such as Darth Vader's mechanical breathing, various snippets of dialog from the movies and light saber wooshes. But it's not all novelty; Samsung cites 20 times more suction power than previous models, and includes onboard cameras and sensors to build a 3D map of your home for optimal pathfinding and thorough cleaning. For cleaning edges, such as along walls, it has an innovative "shutter" that drops down and scrapes dirt into the vacuum's maw.

CNET hasn't reviewed this vacuum, but some of the low scores on Home Depot complained that the vacuum doesn't include virtual boundaries or a remote control -- though in fairness, it is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled via a mobile app. The way I see it, if you're a Star Wars fan, you simply can't go wrong with this model for $200.

