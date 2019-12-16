CNET también está disponible en español.

The best Xbox holiday deals right now: Jedi: Fallen Order bundle approaches Black Friday low

Pick up the Xbox One S and Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $213 at Walmart.

Sarah Tew/CNET
There are still plenty of deals out there on Microsoft's Xbox One. With just a few weeks left before the holidays hit, we're seeing Black Friday-caliber prices surface on both the Xbox One X and Xbox One S -- especially when you buy them bundled together with a game or accessory. 

This morning, Walmart is selling the Xbox One S with Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $213 -- that's just $13 more than its ridiculous Black Friday price. And Walmart also has a lock on the best prices for both the disc-based version of the console and this season's prevalent All Digital Edition bundle, which includes download codes for Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale and Minecraft. That noted, Amazon has its own good deal on the Xbox One S and two wireless controllers for $248

There are some big discounts on accessories, too.  if you're looking for an extra controller, Target is offering a nice $15 discount on the wireless version. And Best Buy has Logitech's G920 steering wheel driving system on sale for $200 -- that's 50% off the usual $400 price.

Finally, a reminder: Yes, a totally new Xbox -- unveiled last week as the Xbox Series X -- is coming late next year. It should play any existing Xbox One game, but if you'd prefer a more direct upgrade path, check out the Xbox All Access program. It's basically the iPhone Upgrade Program, but for the Xbox: Pay a monthly fee for the current Xbox One, then swap it in for the successor once it arrives.

We've collected all the best Xbox deals below. 

Xbox One X bundle with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and extra controller

2 free games and a controller, too

This bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One X console and controller, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and an additional wired controller -- all for the same $349 price that would've only gotten you the Star Wars game during Black Friday week.

$349 at Walmart
Xbox One S with two wireless controllers: $248

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's deal includes the Xbox One S console and two wireless controllers plus a free month of Xbox Game Pass and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial. 

$248 at Amazon

Xbox One S bundle with Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: $213

You save $86

Antonline (via Walmart) is bundling the Xbox One S with the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $213. That's just a few bucks more than the Black Friday low. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- Fallen Order got enthusiastic reviews, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes a free month of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One S review.

$213 at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition bundle with three games: $149

You save $51
Sarah Tew/CNET

Walmart's bundle is the best price we've found for the entry-level Xbox. It includes the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition console, a wireless controller and downloads of Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale, with $20 worth of in-game currency and an outfit. Plus, you get one free month of Xbox Live Gold. Just remember that this is the discless version of the console -- it won't play Blu-rays, DVDs or game discs. You'll need to download or stream everything.

$149 at Walmart

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: $200

You save $200
Best Buy

Ramp up the action of all your favorite driving games with Logitech's G920 steering wheel specifically designed for the Xbox One. Solid steel ball bearings, stainless steel paddle shifters and helical gearing -- now selling for 50% off at Best Buy.

$200 at Best Buy
