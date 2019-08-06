The best MacBook Air deals right now

Sarah Tew/CNET

For a long time, Apple laptops were expensive, premium products that were rarely discounted. You might find a modest deal on an older model or come across a decent discount on Black Friday. But that's changing -- and seeing significant, sustained price breaks on an almost daily basis.

Apple slashed $100 off the price of the 2019 MacBook Air in July, bringing the base model to $1,099. But at the moment, Best Buy is living up to its name with the lowest starting price on the two newest MacBook Air models: $899 for the brand new 2019 model with Apple's True Tone technology (and $1,099 for the step-up 256GB version). And then there's the very similar MacBook Air that came out late in 2018 priced at $849 (and $1,049 for the 256GB edition).

I've been wondering why the prices of these new Apple laptops have dipped so low, so I reached out to IDC Research Vice President Linn Huang, who covers devices and displays, for an explanation. He pointed to two major factors. First, Apple is feeling pressure from the increasing number of high-quality Windows and Chrome laptops -- devices that are often far less expensive but nearly as well-designed as MacBooks.

Second, according to Huang, Apple shipped an unusually high number of devices to retailers in Q2, in an effort to get ahead of the tariffs that would subsequently spin out of the United States' trade negotiations with China. Those retailers, now with a great many Apple laptops on hand, can only sit on that inventory for so long. So, we end up with a brand new MacBook Air selling for $200 less than when it was released about five weeks ago.

We've got more details about today's MacBook Air deals below. Have a look.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a $200 discount on the brand new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. That's the best deal we've seen to date on this laptop, and it's hard to imagine the price falling any further. If you're planning to pick up this laptop anytime between now and Black Friday, now is the time. Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 256GB version of the 2019 MacBook Air, now selling for original price of the entry-level 128GB model when it debuted in July.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This is the previous edition of the MacBook Air that came out in 2018, and which is nearly identical to the brand new one except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology, which is far from a deal breaker. And the discount is simply enormous: For $850, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one that comes on the newer model. If you're on a tighter budget and you're storing most of your documents and files in the cloud, this one's a no-brainer. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, selling for $50 less than the entry-level 128GB model when it debuted last year. This is a steal -- and, in my opinion, the best deal of the batch.