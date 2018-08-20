The best back-to-school deals from Best Buy

Sarah Tew/CNET

School is already back in session for some lucky students; others have just a few precious days of summer vacation left. Either way, you've missed all the back-to-school bargains, right? Not quite.

Best Buy just unveiled some college-student deals, including $150 off all MacBooks, up to $150 off various laptops and $100 off select Microsoft Surfaces.

To get the discounts (which in some cases can be applied to existing sale prices), you need to create or sign into your Best Buy account, then sign up for student deals. Thankfully, you don't need a .edu email address, and in fact you don't actually have to be a student: parents of college and K-12 students can sign up as well.

With that done, watch your email inbox for links to discount coupons. (Mine arrived about 10 minutes after signing up.) Here are my picks for the best Best Buy student deals. (All the prices below are with the coupon codes applied; you'll see pre-coupon prices when you click the links.)

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro (64GB) for $599.99 ($50 off): Granted, a $50 savings isn't huge, but iPad discounts are rare -- especially on current-gen models. Paired with a keyboard, the Pro could pull laptop duty if needed, and it's also Apple Pencil-compatible for the artistically inclined. Read our iPad Pro review to learn more. Also, note that new iPad Pros could be announced as soon as early September -- though, likely, just after the school year starts.

The Apple MacBook Air (128GB) for $749.99 ($250 off): Already discounted by $100, the $150 of added student savings gives you one of the best current-gen MacBook deals around. Although it's Apple's entry-level Air, it features a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 13.3-inch display. But read Dan Ackerman's MacBook Air review to see if this model is, perhaps, a step behind the times. And, as with the iPad Pro, note that a 2018 MacBook Air (or something to replace that line) could appear as soon as early September.

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop for $629.99 ($200 off): Already discounted by $100, the Envy is an extra $100 off when you apply your student coupon. At first blush, it looks pretty similar to the MacBook Air, at least in terms of core specs: AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB solid-state drive and 13.3-inch screen. But that screen is a full-HD job on a 360-degree hinge, meaning the Envy also pulls tablet duty (and everything in between).

The Dell S2419NX 24-inch desktop monitor for $89.99 ($140 off): Students save an extra $60 on a monitor that's already on sale for $80 off, resulting in one of the best deals ever on a 24-inch display. Now dorm-room gaming and Netflix binges don't have to be confined to a comparatively tiny laptop screen.

The Insignia 1.6 cubic-feet microwave for $99.99 ($50 off): You can't eat microwave popcorn without a microwave! This one normally sells for $150, but it's already on sale for $20 off. Students net an extra $30 discount. That'll fund plenty of boxes of Orville Redenbacher!

Read more: CNET's Back-to-School Gift Guide 2018

Read more: CNET's best back-to-school tech for under $100

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!