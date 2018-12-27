The best after-Christmas deals and sales: $68 off Ring 2 video doorbell, Kindle ebooks starting at $1.99

Christmas is in the rear-view mirror, but there are still sales and deals to be had. The good news is that much of Amazon's best stuff remains on sale through New Year's Eve, so if you've got gift cards at the ready, here are some of your best options that are still discounted. And plenty of other retailers are having solid after-Christmas sales, too.

Update: Check out even better deals here: Get an Echo Dot for $15, a Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 or a Propel Star Wars drone for $40

Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $132 (save $68 with code) Chris Monroe/CNET Yes, Ring is owned by Amazon -- but if you buy this video doorbell at rival Rakuten, you'll save up to $68. Start by adding the Ring 2 to your cart (marked off by $35), and then apply code SAVE20 at checkout (save another 20 percent). See at Rakuten Read the Ring Video Doorbell 2 review

Echo Dot for $30 (save $20) The 2018 version of Amazon's basic smart speaker remains on sale for 40 percent off. It's the easiest gateway to an Alexa-powered smart home. (The earlier model is still available, too -- for $5 less.) See at Amazon Read the Echo Dot (2018) review

Amazon Echo for $70 (save $30) Ian Knighton/CNET Prefer a more robust sound to your smart speaker? Step up to the standard Echo. Like the Dot, you can pair two together for stereo sound -- and it's now compatible with Apple Music, in addition to Spotify and most other big subscription services. See at Amazon Read the Echo (2017) review

Fire HD 8 tablet for $50 (save $30) Our favorite discount tablet is still marked down by almost 40 percent. That means you get this great 8-inch travel companion for the same price that the 7-inch model usually sells for. Note that the Kids Edition -- with cushioned case, two-year replacement warranty and included year of FreeTime Unlimited service -- is also available for $50 off. See at Amazon Read the Fire HD 8 (2018) review

CNET Editors' Choice Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $49 (save $11) Sarah Tew/CNET Want to convert an older HDTV to a smart TV? Or do you want to add some apps that your Samsung, LG or Sony TV never seems to have built in? The Roku Streaming Stick Plus has them all (except iTunes), it delivers up to full 4K resolution, and it's got power and volume control for your TV on the remote, too. Don't need 4K? The $34 Roku Streaming Stick is otherwise pretty much identical. See at Amazon Read the Roku Streaming Stick Plus review

CNET Editors' Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t for $140 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET For our money, the best overall fully wireless headphones you can buy right now aren't the AirPods: They're the Jabra Elite Active 65t. And while that will certainly change once new 2019 models start popping up, the fact that you can get these for $50 off their list price remains a sweet deal. See at Amazon Read the Jabra Elite Active 65t review

Dozens of Kindle bestsellers, starting at $1.99 Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Note that Amazon is having its annual "Digital Day" sale tomorrow -- Friday, Dec. 28 -- at which time you can expect plenty of discounts on downloadable games, movies, TV shows and ebooks. In the meantime, though, you can get an early start on cramming your Kindle with 2019 titles to read with today's sale, which discounts at least 3 dozen top sellers down to as low as $1.99. A dizzying array of favorite authors are included: Ben Macintyre, Haruki Murakami, Gary Shteyngart, Gillian Flynn, Lee Child, Anne Rice, Ken Follett, Colson Whitehead, Blake Crouch, Diana Gabaldon and more. See at Amazon

