The best after-Christmas 2019 deals still available

Christmas is over; so is Festivus, for those of you who air your grievances around an aluminum pole. Hanukkah and Boxing Day are both well underway. The bottom line? Holiday shopping is once again in the rearview mirror as we barrel headlong towards New Years. Then again, the sales aren't over. There are still a bunch of great deals as retailers try to clear out their inventory before we arrive in 2020.

We've rounded up the best of what's left. We'll keep an eye on this post and update it with prices and availability -- so you might want to bookmark this page in case you want to end the year with a few awesome deals over the next few days. Most of these year-end deals expire sometime around the start of January, while others keep on ticking through the month. Read on for details.

Phone cases

Sarah Tew/CNET For one day only -- Dec. 26: Whether you are looking for a case for your smartphone, tablet or laptop, take protection to the next level with 50% off Speck products, made with slim lines and military-grade quality. Speck also offers sturdy, yet stylish backpacks and device accessories including screen protectors, cables and more. A few details: There's a limit of 5 per order, and it can't be combined with other offers. Also, it doesn't apply to Mossy Oak, Stripes & Spots, or Airpods. From Dec. 27 through Jan. 5, get 25% off applied automatically at checkout.

Improve your selfie game with light-up smartphone cases available in a wide variety of styles. Good lighting is essential for taking better photos, and LuMee cases come with built-in LED lights on the front and back to balance out uneven, unflattering light. Get 20% off now through Dec. 27 applied at checkout.

Meal Delivery Services



Home Chef With Home Chef you can choose from over 38 meal kit options a week, from grill packs to one-pan dinners. Customize your meal with a protein of choice, including double the protein and antibiotic-free choices. If an oven-ready meal is your preference, Home Chef also offers no mess meals complete with the cooking tray. Use discount code CNETHOMECHEF100 at checkout to get $100 of your new subscription.

Freshly Get wholesome and tasty comfort foods delivered straight to your doorstep with $60 off your first four orders. Meals such as peppercorn steak or penne bolognese are prepared just before delivery and only need minimal reheating. Get $60 off your first four orders ($15 per order) when you use discount code LAUNCH15 at checkout.

Why not pamper your pooch with a meal delivery service, sort of like the one you use? Think of this like Freshly for dogs. With a slogan of "real food cooked fresh for your dog," Pet Plate ships ready-to-eat personalized meals. And right now, you can get 50% off your first box. Get 60% off your first box when you try Pet Plate now through Jan. 3, applied automatically at checkout.

Security and VPN



SimpliSafe is one of the most affordable monitored security services you can buy, and it's also one of the easiest to set up and use. CNET's Ry Crist reviewed SimpliSafe in 2018 and said that "the variety of sensors all performed well in our tests, and the redesigned hardware looks better." Now through Dec. 31, get 30% off plus a free SimpliCam camera with every new system purchase.

For private connections and and anonymous surfing, go incognito with a whopping 73% off IPVanish's regular pricing. IPVanish's strict zero-logs policy keeps your real IP address private on up to 10 simultaneous connections. Now through Jan. 2, get 73% off any plan. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

NordVPN is a regular on CNET's list of best VPN services. In 2019, we wrote that "NordVPN offers a generous simultaneous connection count, with six simultaneous connections through their network, where nearly all other providers offer five or fewer. NordVPN also offers a dedicated IP option, for those looking for a different level of VPN connection." Now through Jan. 6, sign up for a three-year plan and get 80% off (save as much as $331) and get an additional 3 months free ($45) and the NordPass password manager ($194.61).

Eyeglasses and contacts

GlassesUSA GlassesUSA is having a side-wide sale, with all frames 65% off. This deal applies to frames with basic prescription lenses only and includes free shipping within the US and Canada. Some fine print (which you'll be able to read when you get your new glasses): Frames already on sale as well as frames tagged "premium" are excluded.



You can get this 65% discount when you use discount code CNET65 at checkout.

VisionPros This is a good time to need new eyeglasses or contacts, because right now everything on the site is 25% off. Also, if your order is $49 or more, you get free shipping. Use discount code HOLIDAYS to get this deal from now through Dec. 31.

Home goods

S'well Swell's insulated bottles are great for hydration on-the-go, while helping to eliminate waste from single-use plastic bottles. Designed to keep beverages cold or hot for hours, the brand's BPA free bottles come in a range of sizes from 9 oz bottles to 64 oz roamers. S'well also offers sets and sustainable meal containers. For this Boxing Day special (which runs Dec. 26 and Dec. 27), you can get 25% off orders of $60 or more if you use code RESET19 at checkout.

Nectar In our roundup of the best mattresses of 2019, we loved that Nectar has a one-year trial period and "forever" warranty. Now through Dec. 28, get $100 any mattress purchase -- the discount is applied in the cart.

Lay/a is laying on the discount right now -- you get $150 off any mattress, and you get a pair of premium pillows and a mattress protector thrown in for free (a $350 value). If you are in the market for a weighted blanket, you can grab one of those instead for $30 off. Incidentally, we recently ranked Layla the best overall weighted blanket. This deal runs though Jan. 28. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Dreamcloud CNET hasn't reviewed an Dreamcloud mattress yet, but it looks like the company's "hybrid" style mattress offers the pressure relief of memory foam with the stability of innerspring coils. Now through Dec. 28, save $200 on any mattress, with the discount applied automatically at checkout.

Level Sleep CNET hasn't reviewed Level Sleep, but the company offers a 365-day trial and a "forever" warranty. You can buy the matress on its own or with a platform bed. And right now, Level Sleep is offering 20% off, site-wide. Now through Jan. 6, save 20% on any Level Sleep mattress.

Awara Awara eschews memory foam and artificial materials in favor of natural and organic components -- so the company says that its foam is "made of natural latex, tapped from real rubber trees." Now through Jan 28, you can get $200 off any mattress, site-wide. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

