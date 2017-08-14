The 25 fastest gaming laptops ranked

Gaming on a laptop is no longer the frustrating compromise it once was. Slimmer designs paired with more powerful processors and graphics cards have brought gaming laptops closer than ever to performance previously found only in desktops.

And the pace of innovation hasn't slowed down. Just in the past year, laptops can now easily support high-end virtual reality headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, and new designs can fit top-tier graphics hardware into very slim laptop bodies, as in the case of the 17mm thick Asus Zephyrus, which is the thinnest laptop with an Nvidia GeForce 1080 GPU.

Putting gaming laptops to the test

For this roundup, we've taken all the laptops with discrete graphics hardware tested over the past 12 months, and ranked them based on 3D performance. When testing a gaming laptop or desktop, we run preset tests using several games, including Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Bioshock Infinite, and others, along with standard benchmarks like 3DMark, which is designed to test a computer's 3D graphic rendering capabilities.

For this list, we're ranking the laptops in order of 3DMark scores, but the real-world game scores (presented as the number of frames of animation per second the laptop can render) match very closely. Note that these scores are specifically for the exact configurations of each laptop we tested, and almost all can be configured with a wide range of options.

Top 25 gaming laptop performers

The winners are...

The results offer few surprises. The handful of laptops with dual video cards (rare in a laptop) came out on top, followed by laptops with a single Nvidia 1080 GPU and so on down the list. The No. 1 spot is held by the most expensive laptop we've ever reviewed, the $9,000 Acer Predator 21 X. But at more reasonable prices, systems from Asus, Alienware, Origin PC, Lenovo, HP, MSI and Razer, among others, are all represented.

As we test many more everyday laptops than gaming ones, the last few spots get us into crossover territory, with Nvidia and AMD GPUs that aren't really for gaming, so serious gamers should stick with something that has at least an Nvidia 1050 graphics card.

More details on each laptop, including links to reviews and benchmark scores, are in our roundup gallery, with a top-level overview below. We'll update the rankings as new gaming laptops are tested in the CNET Labs. 

acer-predator-21-x-22.jpg

Acer's frankly insane $9,000 Predator 21 X was the top performer in this roundup. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Top 25 Gaming Laptop Performers


System Name 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra score Graphics Card
1 Acer Predator 21X 9444 (2) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
2 MSI GT83 8594 (2) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
3 Asus ROG G701V 5226 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
4 Alienware 17 R4 5024 Nvidia GTX GeForce GTX 1080
5 Origin PC Eon17-X (2017) 4970 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
6 Origin PC Eon17-X (2016) 4919 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
7 Razer Blade Pro 4456 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
8 Asus ROG G752VS-XS74K 4126 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
9 Asus ROG Zephyrus 4095 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 with Max-Q Design
10 Alienware 15 R4 4054 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
11 HP Omen (17-inch) 3816 Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070
12 Origin PC Evo 15-S 2671 Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060
13 MSI GS73VR-7RF Stealth Pro 2647 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
14 Alienware 13 R3 (OLED late 2016) 2609 Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060
15 Razer Blade 2593 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
16 Lenovo Legion Y720 2523 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
17 Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming 1871 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti
18 Origin PC EON15-S 1861 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti
19 Lenovo Legion Y520 1855 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
20 Asus ROG Strix GL753VE-DS74 1822 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti
21 Acer Aspire VX 15 -591G 1252 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
22 Dell XPS 15 (2017) 1242 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
23 Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 810 Nvidia Quadro M100M
24 Samsung NoteBook 9 Pro 547 AMD Radeon 540 Graphics
25 HP Spectre x360 357 Nvidia GeForce 940MX
