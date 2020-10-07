Harman Kardon

I love when I can get premium-brand audio gear for the price of lower-quality no-brand audio gear. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . That's for the gray model only. Best Buy shows a $230 MSRP; this deal is $10 below last month's sale price.

The Citation One is a compact speaker that stands just over seven inches tall. It supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, multi-room setups and dual-speaker pairing for true stereo.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, but reviews I've seen elsewhere note its punchy, bass-forward audio and simplistic operation, the latter attributable to built-in Google Assistant.

If you're thinking you'd rather use this with, say, an Amazon Echo Dot (for Alexa-powered voice controls instead), you can -- but only via Bluetooth pairing. The Citation One doesn't have a line-in jack for wired connections.

Even so, $80 seems like a steal for a speaker with these credentials.

Your thoughts?

Put 1 terabyte of rugged solid-state storage in your pocket for $170 (save $70)

SanDisk

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD has barely been on the market a month, and it's already getting discounted. (No complaint here.) Bop over to Amazon and , which is $70 below the previous price.

This external, ruggedized drive relies on a USB-C 3.2 interface, which also supplies power. It has a carabiner loop in case you're crazy enough to, I don't know, hook it to the outside of your backpack.

Best of all: SanDisk's 5-year warranty. If you need a lot of lightning-fast external storage, this is the deal to beat right now. (That said, there's a slightly different model, . It's "only" supports USB 3.1, if that matters to you.)

