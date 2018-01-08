Tapplock debuts two new fingerprint, app-controlled padlocks

Enlarge Image Tapplock

Tapplock, which bills itself as the creator of the world's first smart fingerprint padlock, is showing two new smart fingerprint padlocks at CES 2008. The Tapplock One Plus is more water-resistant than the original Tapplock One while the smaller Tapplock Lite comes in a variety of color options. Both new smart locks are scheduled to be available this spring.

Although the company didn't announcing pricing, the Tapplock One Plus should be priced similarly to the the original Tapplock One, which retails for $100. There's no word yet on international pricing.

Tapplock says its smart fingerprint padlocks can unlock in just 0.8 second and have an adaptive algorithm that allows its padlocks to become faster and more accurate with each use. The Tapplock One Plus and Tapplock Lite can store up to 500 fingerprints, and you can use the Tapplock app to track who opened a lock and when -- or grant remote access to a new user.

The original Tapplock One padlock was only water resistant when locked. The new Tapplock One Plus has an IP67 rating and is resistant to water damage even if left open. It's rated to be fully functional between 14 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's got its limitations, particularly in winter if you live in a cold weather state.

Here are the One Plus' key specs, according to Tapplock:

Crafted from Zamak 3 zinc alloy metal and features a cut-resistant 7mm reinforced stainless steel shackle



Lock is further strengthened by a double-layered lock design with anti-shim and anti-pry technologies



Battery lasts up to a year off a single two-hour charge, which equates to around 3,500 unlocks per charge



Users can check padlock power levels using the Tapplock app



Can store up to 500 fingerprints, allowing for multiple users



You can use Tapplock app to track who opened a lock and when -- or grant remote access to a new user



Tapplock Lite will have the same smart lock capabilities as the Tapplock One and Tapplock One Plus, but is a smaller size lockthat will come in a variety of color options



Both smart locks ship this spring



