SXSW canceled over coronavirus concerns

Getty Images

SXSW will join a growing list of events to pull the plug amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Based on the recommendation of our public health official and director of public health and after consultation with our city manager I've gone ahead and declared a local disaster. And along with that issued an order that cancels SXSW this year," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a press conference Friday, later calling the cancelation "unfortunate."

Mark Escott, Interim Medical Director and Health Authority for Austin Public Health, noted the size and scale of the event along with its opportunity for close person-to-person contact as a factor in the decision. He also referenced concern over potentially bringing attendees from affected areas to Austin, all the while urging the public not to panic. Escott discussed precautions such as washing hands and staying home if sick.

"This is not a panic-based decision," said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

SXSW, which started in 1987, drew in about 417,4000 attendees in 2019. According to the event's demographics report, 26% of SXSW goers came from a total of 105 different countries outside of the US. The event spans topics including film, music, digital branding and marketing, environmental sustainability, science and technology, to name a few, and typically stretches out through two weekends.

In a statement on SXSW's website, organizers said they would comply with the city's directions. "We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation," the statement says. It goes on the say that organizers are looking into the possibility of rescheduling, as well as providing a "virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU."

The decision comes after other notable events have been canceled or reduced for similar reasons. GSMA, which puts on the mobile phone industry event Mobile World Congress in February in Barcelona, Spain nixed the trade show for 2020. Facebook and Google also opted to not to hold their annual conferences, F8 and Google I/O.

In the last week, companies including Facebook, Twitter, WarnerMedia (which owns HBO), Netflix, Apple and others all pulled out of SXSW.

So far, the coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people and claimed over 3,000 lives. The illness first came to light on New Year's Eve and originated in China's Hubei province. Cases have been reported in other countries as well, including South Korea, Japan and Italy.