James Martin/CNET

Facebook said Thursday it's cancelling its annual F8 developer conference, the social media giant's biggest event of the year, over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The unusual move illustrates how the outbreak of respiratory illness COVID-19 continues to impact the operations of the world's largest tech companies.

The coronavirus, which was discovered in December in China, has infected more than 82,000 people. At least 2,804 people have died from the respiratory illness. Facebook's decision follows the cancellation of other events including Mobile World Congress 2020, and concerns about the virus is forcing Japan to consider cancelling the 2020 Olympic Games. The social network, along with Sony and Microsoft, has also pulled out of the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

"This was a tough call to make -- F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it's one of our favorite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world -- but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook's director of developer platforms & programs in a statement.

Facebook's F8 developer conference was scheduled to take place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on May 5 and 6. Last year, the event attracted more than 5,000 developers, creators and entrepreneurs from throughout the globe.

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg also delivers a keynote speech at this event, giving the company an opportunity to show how the social network is tackling its biggest problems from privacy to misinformation. Facebook has faced more scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators after revelations surfaced in 2018 that UK political consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvested the data from up to 87 million users without their consent. In July, the Federal Trade Commission hit Facebook with a record $5 billion fine for violating consumers' privacy.

Instead of F8, the company said that it's planning to bring developers together at locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content.

Facebook didn't have any more details about when these gatherings would occur.

Beyond tech events, the coronavirus has also impacted the supply of many consumer electronic products -- many of which are manufactured in China. Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company could see an impact from the virus, and has shut down retail operations in China as a precaution.