This spring it's winning season, thanks to CNET Magazine and TV Guide! We gathered inspiration from our interview with Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and all the cool gadgets he uses to connect his smart home. We also picked products that made it to our Best Devices list, and now we are giving our readers a chance to win some incredible gadgets.

Here's the scoop: the prizes grow daily, getting bigger and better. You can enter every day with the same email, from April 4 until April 13. You can use the same form you see below each day, and you can get five extra entries for each friend that signs up using the personal link you'll get at the end of your registration. You can also obtain additional entries for following us on social media.

Now Playing: Watch this: Just a regular guy living in a modern world

And now, let's talk about the prizes -- they are fun, useful, and smart. Here they are by day -- don't forget to click on the links to find out more about the products you may be taking home.

Day 1: We are kicking things off with a US$25 gift card for Hulu so you can get binge watch Modern Family after you read Jesse's interview from our spring issue of CNET Magazine.

Day 2: One US$25 Hulu gift card and one Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug.

Day 3: One US$25 Hulu gift card, one Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug and one Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation.)

Day 4: One US$25 Hulu gift card, one Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug, one Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) and one Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit.

Day 5: One US$25 Hulu gift card, one Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug, one Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation), one Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit and one Amazon Echo (2017).

Day 6: One US$25 Hulu Gift card, one Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug, one Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation), one Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit, one Amazon Echo (2017) and one August Smart Lock (HomeKit-enabled).

Day 7: One US$25 Hulu Gift card, one Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug, one Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation), one Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit, one Amazon Echo (2017), one August Smart Lock (HomeKit-enabled) and one Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker.

Day 8: One US$25 Hulu Gift card, one Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug, one Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation), one Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit, one Amazon Echo (2017), one August Smart Lock (HomeKit-enabled), one Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker and one Lutron Caseta In-Wall Wireless Smart Lighting Kit.

Day 9: One US$25 Hulu Gift card, one Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug, one Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation), one Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit, one Amazon Echo (2017), one August Smart Lock (HomeKit-enabled), one Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, one Lutron Caseta In-Wall Wireless Smart Lighting Kit and one Nest Learning Thermostat.

Day 10: One US$25 Hulu Gift card, one Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug, one Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation), one Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit, one Amazon Echo (2017), one August Smart Lock (HomeKit-enabled), one Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, one Lutron Caseta In-Wall Wireless Smart Lighting Kit, one Nest Learning Thermostat and one Neato Botvac Connected Robot Vacuum.

What do you need to do to enter? Please read our rules carefully, fill out the form, and agree to receive our CNET Insider, Smart Home and Appliances and How-To newsletters (you can opt out at any time), and keep in mind that we are only giving away the prizes listed and not any subscriptions that may come with their services.

Use this calendar (download) invite to remind yourself to stop by each day to add an additional entry -- it just takes a minute!

Here's how to add this to your calendar:

Google Calendar: Download the calendar invite. Then on the calendar page, click on the gear icon and choose Settings. Click the calendar tab, Import Calendar, and the Browse button to select the invite you downloaded. Then click Import.

Apple Calendar or Outlook: Simply click on this invite.

And since the spirit of giving is in the air, we also want to offer everyone the chance to use the code SWEEPS to get 30 percent off a subscription to CNET magazine.

Good luck, everyone, and please tell us which prize you're most excited about in the comments section below.