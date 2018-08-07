Swann multi-camera security systems add support for Google Assistant

Enlarge Image Screenshot from YouTube/Swann

Security company Swann today added support for Google Assistant to 15 different weatherproof security camera kits.

Similar to Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, Google Assistant is Google's voice AI. Google Assistant can respond to a variety of queries when you use the wake phrases "OK, Google" or "Hey, Google" with a Google Home, Google Home Mini or Google Home Max smart speaker.

Add a Google Chromecast into the mix and you can view one (or multiple) Swann security camera live video feeds on your Chromecast-enabled TV screen, using commands like, "OK, Google, show me the front door," or "Hey, Google, show me the backyard." Keep in mind that you can customize the name of each camera in Swann's HomeSafe View app, so yours might have different names.

Swann isn't the first security company to integrate with Google Assistant. Nest, Canary, Abode, Netatmo and others already respond to "OK, Google" commands. Swann is among the first to offer Google Assistant voice commands with larger digital video recorder (DVR) and network video recorder (NVR) security systems, though.

DVR systems require cameras that are physically tethered to the recorder via cables, whereas NVR systems can connect wirelessly. Both of them work with larger networks of multiple cameras and record the video files to a central location.

Click this link for a complete list of all of the Swann systems that now support Google Assistant.