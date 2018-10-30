Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct to stream Thursday

Nintendo

The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct will stream on Thursday.

"Tune in 11/1 for roughly 40 minutes of new information in the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate #NintendoDirect before the game's release, hosted by Director Masahiro Sakurai!" Nintendo of America tweeted on Tuesday.

"The Direct will be followed by a post-show Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation."

That presentation will feature live gameplay of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon Let's Go, Yoshi's Crafted World and Diablo III: Eternal Edition.

The fighting game, which will hit Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7, will include every character from the Super Smash Bros. series and then some. Simon Belmont from Castlevania and Donkey Kong nemesis King K. Rool were revealed as new additions to the roster in August's Nintendo Direct, while Isabelle from Animal Crossing was announced in September.

We can expect to see the last new characters, stages and features unveiled in the Nintendo Direct. Forty minutes is plenty of time for some big reveals.

