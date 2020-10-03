Watch: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director reveals Steve from Minecraft's release date

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster is expanding once again, as Steve joins the battle. Nintendo announced the Minecraft star as the eighth downloadable fighter in a YouTube reveal Thursday. Alex, Enderman and Zombie will be available as alternate skins, and they'll come with a new stage and seven music tracks from the Microsoft-owned world-building series.

Director Masahiro Sakurai said the Minecraft characters' release date and their fighting styles will be revealed in a follow-up stream this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET/3:30 p.m. BST/12:30 a.m. Sunday AEST) -- he typically spends around 40 minutes going through each new fighter's moves and showcasing their stage. It's embedded below, so you can watch it right here when the time comes.

Steve is the second fighter in the $30 , after Arms alumni Min Min was announced back in June (that was FOUR months ago, what the...?). The pass is set to include six new fighters, and Nintendo said they'll be available by the end of 2021.

The previous included Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie (guh-huh!), Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. They each came with a new stage and music.