Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Steve from Minecraft on Oct. 13

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster is expanding once again, as Steve joins the battle on Oct. 13. Nintendo announced the Minecraft star as the eighth downloadable fighter in a YouTube reveal Thursday, and director Masahiro Sakurai revealed Minecraft character's release date and fighting style will be revealed in a follow-up stream on Saturday.

Alex, Enderman and Zombie will be available as alternate skins, and they'll come with a new stage and seven music tracks from the Microsoft-owned world-building series.

Sakurai also revealed that previous downloadable fighters Byleth, Banjo-Kazooie and Terry Bogard are getting Amiibo -- little figures that unlock bonuses in games like Smash Bros. -- next year.

Steve is the second fighter in the $30 , after Arms alumni Min Min was announced back in June (that was FOUR months ago, what the...?). The pass is set to include six new fighters, and Nintendo said they'll be available by the end of 2021.

The previous included Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie (guh-huh!), Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. They each came with a new stage and music.