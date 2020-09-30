Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal: Start time, how to watch, predictions

CNET screenshot

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster is expanding again. On Thursday, Nintendo is set to announce the eighth downloadable fighter to the Ultimate roster in a three-minute YouTube reveal. The event will be followed by "a brief message from director Masahiro Sakurai" according to Nintendo.

The reveal is set to showcase the second fighter in the Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighters Pass Vol. 2, after ARMS alumni Min Min was announced back in June (that was FOUR months ago, what the...?). The pass is set to include six new fighters.

If you want to find out who's next to join the fight, we've got all the info you need right here.

How to watch the Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal

As is Nintendo's M.O. with these types of things, the Japanese gaming giant will be carrying a livestream of the reveal on YouTube. But don't bother searching for it -- we've got the link right here! Just tune in below:

DLC fighter reveal start time

Here's when the event kicks off:

US : 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

: 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET UK : 3 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. BST South Africa: 4 p.m. SAST

4 p.m. SAST Australia : 12:00 a.m. AEST, Oct. 2



: 12:00 a.m. AEST, Oct. 2 New Zealand: 3 a.m. NZDT, Oct. 2

Who is the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter?

I don't know! Why are you asking me this? I am just trying to help you follow along live. Here are some of the internet's best guesses, though. There's a lot of love coming through for Sora from Kingdom Hearts, people.

Find the Light in the Darkness



Unlock the door



Let him in.#SmashBrosUltimate #KingdomHearts pic.twitter.com/ly9BZEWVrm — Lasse 964 (@Cronks_964) September 30, 2020

AYO! Got my Bingo card done. I made a Smash Bros Fighter Pass 2 template if ya'll wanna play!😉 pic.twitter.com/qQlUo0p9GR — JOURDON⚡ (@DynamoSuperX) September 30, 2020

RT if you agree that @NintendoAmerica MUST add Donna Sheridan to #SuperSmashBrosUltimate!!! pic.twitter.com/OgZYtCGoO4 — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) December 19, 2018

The rumors that Tracer is joining Smash Bros. are out again because a new fighter is being revealed tomorrow. Blizz has repeatedly stated they think it would be cool if it happened.



Hopeful it'll happen or are you content to have Smash clones in the Workshop? pic.twitter.com/ywHpDGqbVJ — Overbuff (@Overbuff) September 30, 2020

my uncle works at smash bros and told me who the new character will be:



The fabled character "horse" from the Minecraft series



Horse is going to shut up all the neighsayers and will be the most powerful character smash has ever seen pic.twitter.com/nQIF0R2f9q — CGN | Nicki (@leffenfanboy) September 30, 2020

If tomorrow’s Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal isn’t Rufio from 1991’s Hook, I’m going to throw my GameCube in the local reservoir. pic.twitter.com/BAFEr1dr0v — Marty Sliva (@McBiggitty) September 30, 2020

We got an idea for the new #SmashBrosUltimate DLC



Discuss! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7XI6zkGpTu — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 30, 2020

Can you imagine if the reveal is just... Toad? The internet will have a field day. I'm ready for it. My body is ready for it.

Although, Donna Sheridan really is a good pick. Seems like a logical choice. Who do you think will get the nod?