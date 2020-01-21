Super Bowl commercials 2020: Watch previews of the big ads

We know who's playing in Super Bowl LIV. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. But some viewers tune in mostly for the spectacle, including the famed Super Bowl commercials, which are often more like mini-movies than your standard ads.

And the commercials aren't a carefully kept secret these days. Clips and information about them have been trickling out even before the teams were set. Here's a look at the ads we know are coming. We'll add to this post as more commercials are revealed.

Pringles: Rick and Morty

The class prepares for their Big Game takeover. @Pringles [ad] pic.twitter.com/wmbZAbmrJ2 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 21, 2020

The Pickle Rick episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty featured mad scientist Rick turning himself into a pickle. It was kind of a big dill. Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones even recorded an audio commentary for the episode, and there's a classic blooper. It was later announced that Pringles is making Pickle Rick-flavored Pringles, and that the salty snack will even get a full Rick and Morty-themed commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Based on the six-second teaser released on Jan. 21, the commercial will focus on the idea of stacking differently flavored Pringles for different flavor sensations. In the clip, a classroom full of creepy robot Mortys try it out with three non-pickle flavors. The clip doesn't reveal much, but we expect Rick himself will show up for typical Rick and Morty antics in the full ad.

Olay: Make Space for Women

October 2019 saw the historic first all-female spacewalk, and there have been two more since then. Olay's Super Bowl ad is inspired by these walks, and is star-studded, featuring Lilly Singh, Busy Philipps and retired astronaut Nicole Stott, with Taraji P. Henson as their mission controller and Katie Couric as herself. And there's a donation aspect. It's explained on Olay's website for the ad, but if you tweet using the hashtag #MakeSpaceForWomen, the brand will donate $1 (up to $500,000) to the organization Girls Who Code.

Doritos: Old Town Road

Old Town Road was an enormous smash hit for rapper Lil Nas X in 2019, and Doritos is playing off its popular Cool Ranch flavor to make the connection between Cool Ranch and the western-themed song. Two trailers have been released so far, one featuring honey-voiced actor Sam Elliott reciting the song's lyrics, which he makes sound like stark poetry, and another featuring Lil Nas X himself riding into town.

Cheetos: MC Hammer

What time does the Super Bowl start? Hammer Time. The ad for Cheetos goes back 30 years and imagines MC Hammer coming up with his huge hit Can't Touch This. It seems the finger-coating orange-cheese-powder dust known as "Cheetle" had something to do with it.

Mountain Dew: The Shining

New Mountain Dew Zero Sugar is playing off Jack Torrance's maniacal typing of "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" from Stephen King's famed The Shining. This time, the repeated sentence is, "As good as the original, maybe even better?"

Pop Tarts: Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness has problems with pretzels at a craft table. Since it's a Pop-Tarts ad, we bet he soon discovers the toaster pastry now has a variety with a pretzel crust.

Bud Light Seltzer: Seltzer, Pennsylvania

No doubt sparked by the popularity of White Claw, other beverage companies are capitalizing on the idea of alcoholic seltzer water. Bud Light Seltzer is apparently a real thing, and an ad for it is set in Seltzer, Pennsylvania, which apparently is a real place.

TurboTax: Tax People

TurboTax appears to have released its entire Super Bowl ad, not just a clip. The premise? That people can do amazing things, like crawling through a doggie door or creating a toothpaste volcano. So why can't they do their own taxes?

Hyundai: Boston accent with Rachel Dratch and Big Papi

Was Hyundai so convinced the New England Patriots would be in the Super Bowl that they commissioned a Boston-accent-themed ad to fit in? The Pats and Tom Brady (and his ENORMOUS coat) are usually a good Super Bowl bet, but not this year. Still, the ad features comedian Rachel Dratch trying to teach former Red Sox player David (Big Papi) Ortiz how to speak Bahhhhstahn. Guess a Kansas City- or San Francisco-accent themed ad wouldn't be quite as funny.

Verizon: Vital Signs

Cell phone company Verizon will have a 60-second ad in the Super Bowl, AdAge says. The company's been building up to it by releasing other ads along the same line of that commercial, which apparently will show how 5G can help medical personnel save lives.

Originally published on Jan. 20, and updated as new ads are revealed.