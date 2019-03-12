Subscribe to Prime Book Box and get an Echo Dot Kids Edition for 99 cents

Sarah Tew/CNET

Say what you will about humanity; we invented books, and books are awesome. They're especially awesome for kids, who, let's face it, need a break from screens.

Amazon's Prime Book Box is a subscription service that delivers age-appropriate titles to your youngster every one, two or three months. Each box costs $20.

For a limited time, Prime subscribers who sign up for Prime Book Box can purchase an Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for just 99 cents. That version of the smart speaker normally costs $70 (though it's currently on sale for $35).

All you have to do is sign up for any Book Box subscription between now and March 26. (This is for new subscribers only.) After your first box ships, you'll receive an email with the code and instructions needed to purchase the 99-cent Dot.

Speaking of which, the Kids Edition is more than just a Dot with a colorful color (though it is that: You can choose from red, green and blue). You also get one year of FreeTime Unlimited (an $83 value), which affords access to kid-friendly books, audiobooks, movies, apps and more. Amazon covers the unit with a 2-year warranty as well.

As for Book Box, it comes with either four board books (for the baby set) or two hardcovers. You're not on the hook for more than one box, so you could walk away with everything for $21. But of course I recommend you keep the books coming, because well-read kids are happier and smarter.

