Stocks offer tech benefit, minimizing serious risk

Tech funds spread the risk

Investors rattled by the bungee jump that sent some tech stocks briefly plunging this week may consider diversifying from individual stocks to tech-focused mutual funds.

Yahoo shares waver after earnings report

update The Web portal's shares fluctuate between positive and negative following the company's report that quarterly net income slightly surpassed analysts' expectations.

previous coverage

"New economy" stocks take a beating

Although technology stocks offer greater returns than investments in the "old economy," growth is slowing as investors become wary.