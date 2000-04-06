CNET también está disponible en español.

Stocks offer tech benefit, minimizing serious risk

With the recent turbulence in high-tech shares, investors may start looking for lower-risk companies whose business models are rooted in the "old economy."

"The more you inflate the balloon, the more sure it's going to pop."

- Michael Lehmann, professor of economics, University of San Francisco

 
"Stealth" firms may be safer stock bet
Investors looking to reap the rewards of the tech stock boom without the risks of high-flying Internet companies may need look no further than their office temps, mail carriers or landlords.

Tech funds spread the risk
Investors rattled by the bungee jump that sent some tech stocks briefly plunging this week may consider diversifying from individual stocks to tech-focused mutual funds.

Yahoo shares waver after earnings report
update The Web portal's shares fluctuate between positive and negative following the company's report that quarterly net income slightly surpassed analysts' expectations.

"New economy" stocks take a beating
Although technology stocks offer greater returns than investments in the "old economy," growth is slowing as investors become wary.

