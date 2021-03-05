Stock up on Libratone Zipp 360-degree multi-room speakers, starting at $42

Libratone

How are you fixed for speakers these days? Let me rephrase: How are you fixed for portable, battery-powered Wi-Fi speakers that offer 360-degree sound, AirPlay support and, in some cases, onboard Alexa?

For a limited time, and while supplies last, MorningSave has , and coupon code CHEAPSKATE15 knocks an extra 15% off each of them. Meet me at the next paragraph to talk about shipping.

MorningSave's shipping setup works like this: You can pay a one-time $8 charge (for everything, including anything you might go back and order within an hour of your purchase), or you can pay $5 monthly for free shipping on all orders. But if you choose the latter option, you can cancel at any time, effectively walking away with $5 shipping on this order.

I know, it's a little confusing; I kind of wish MorningSave would just factor shipping costs into the price like pretty much every other store does. On the other hand, $5 is mighty cheap, especially if you end up buying multiple speakers.

Speaking of which, let's talk about those. As noted, there are four; you'll choose the model(s) and color(s) once you get to checkout:

Libratone Zipp Mini: $41.64 with code

$41.64 with code Libratone Zipp: $67.15 with code

$67.15 with code Libratone Zipp Mini 2: $67.15 with code

$67.15 with code Libratone Zipp 2: $84.15 with code

All four models are portable (with varying battery life) and offer both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. They all support AirPlay 2 and can be configured for multi-room listening. You can link up to six of the original Zipps or up to 10 of the Zipp 2 models.

The latter also add Alexa to the mix, though of course if you're using them on the go, your phone must be present for voice commands to work. (Alexa requires internet connectivity.)

CNET hasn't reviewed any of these speakers, so I'll for some user reviews of the Zipp 2 -- which is currently selling there for $199 (and was originally $300).

Last thing: That discount code will work for , including the . (A single currently runs $130 at Amazon.)

Your thoughts?

Get a free Amazon Echo Dot when you sign up for 3 months of SiriusXM for $15

Fox Van Allen/CNET

Not sure you want satellite radio? Here's an awfully cheap way to test-drive it: For a limited time, new customers can get -- and a free Echo Dot to go with it.

What does a Dot have to do with a service you listen to in your car? Actually, SiriusXM also supports streaming, meaning you can listen on your phone or tablet via app and in your home via -- you guessed it -- smart speakers like the Dot.

The latter is the third-generation model (so, hockey puck, not orb), definitely a nice little perk if you don't already have a houseful.

The important caveat here: After three months, you'll start getting billed at the regular rate ($13) unless you cancel.

