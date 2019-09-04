Enlarge Image Valve

Steam's bringing its Library design into the 21st century with a new Collections feature and more thumbnail-intensive, appealing view of your games and activity. You'll be able to try it out starting Sept. 17 when it goes into open beta. Plus, its Steam Labs Micro Trailers experiment -- an autogenerated playlist of 6-second trailers that you can browse by tag -- becomes a real feature starting Thursday, Sept. 5.

Replacing it in the Labs on Thursday will be a slightly enhanced search page with price filters and the ability to narrow by your preferences; in the future, it will add Deep Dive, a browsing design that infinitely serves up similar games so you can sink into a time-sucking abyss of "discoverability." It's based on Lars Doucet's "Diving Bell" concept.

Valve is also revamping Steam's events information display to provide a unified view of events, updates and announcements, as well as giving developers and streamers tools to make events more eventful.

In some ways the redesign reminds me of Gog's Galaxy 2 beta; like Galaxy, Steam adds the metaphor of "shelves," and the new version also aims to consolidate information into more scannable chunks. I love the idea of Collections, especially the autoupdating-based-on-tags Dynamic Collections, though I'd really like to be able to filter by different features -- for instance, Steam Cloud support is a big one, as are special features like HDR or DXR support and system requirements (can it run on a potato?), though the latter probably isn't a big need for a lot of people.

Even if you're not a big user of the advanced features in the Library, it's definitely a lot more appealing to look at and will reduce the jumping around you currently have to do.