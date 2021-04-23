Spotify to launch podcast subscriptions service, won't charge creators, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify plans to announce its podcast subscription service next week -- but will not charge podcasters for the service unlike competitor Apple, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Spotify will allow podcasters to set their own prices for the subscriptions, according to the report, and adds that creators using iOS won't be charged as the transactions will be made via the Spotify app and not the App Store.

Apple announced its own premium podcast service this week at its spring event, which will allow users to unlock new content, ad-free listening, early access and other incentives. Apple's paid subscription service will be available in 170 countries in May.

Representatives for Spotify did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.