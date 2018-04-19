Spotify reveals songs that inspire Time's 100 Most Influential

Sure, you can read about the habits of highly effective people. But why do that when you can listen to the music of highly influential people? Well, their music preferences, anyway.

In conjunction with Time's annual 100 Most Influential list, Spotify has released a new playlist collating 35 songs that people on the list said they found particularly inspiring. There's one song for each person.

Fun fact: Gal Gadot's go-to song is Blackbird by the Beatles. And if that song is good enough for Wonder Woman, then it's good enough for us, too.

Others of note who contributed include Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (superhero alter ego TBD). Their respective songs of choice were "Words Fail" from the Dear Evan Hansen musical and Anthem by Leonard Cohen.

Other luminaries you may be interested in include Millie Bobby Brown, of Stranger Things fame, who says she's inspired by Black Eyed Peas' Where is the Love, and Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani, who's all about Thunder Road by Bruce Springsteen.

You can find the link to the playlist here.