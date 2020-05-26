Spotify now lets you save unlimited songs to your library

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify on Tuesday said it's dumping the 10,000-item limit on "Your Library," meaning users can now save an unlimited collection of songs, albums and podcasts. The move should make serious music fans happy, with Spotify saying people have been requesting the change for years.

The change doesn't impact how many songs you can download to a device for offline listening, which is still capped at 10,000 per device (up to five devices). But avid users will no longer have to curate their library, Spotify said, or remove songs before adding tracks. Plus, you'll never again face the dread of this warning: "Epic collection my friend. There's no more room in Your Library. To save more, you'll need to remove some songs or albums."

Spotify hit 124 million subscribers at the end of 2019, keeping the streaming service well above its closest competitor, Apple Music. Spotify has been adding features, like a new party mode called Group Sessions, and making a push into podcasts as it looks to hold on to its lead. Earlier this month, Spotify revealed a multiyear deal for the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and in February said it would buy The Ringer, which has ramped up a large operation of original podcasting.