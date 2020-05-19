Spotify gets exclusive deal for Joe Rogan's podcast

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Spotify continues amp up its podcast push. On Tuesday, comedian Joe Rogan said his popular podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, would be heading exclusively to Spotify.

As part of a multi-year licensing deal, the Joe Rogan Experience (or JRE) will be available on Spotify starting in September and become exclusive to the platform near the end of the year. The podcast, including the video version, will remain free for Spotify users.

Announcement: the podcast is moving to spotify!

Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify,… https://t.co/7IRHET5eZo — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) May 19, 2020

In a blog post, Spotify said JRE has long been the most searched for podcast on its platform and represents a "major addition" to its slate of exclusive content. Spotify shares were up more than 10% following the announcement on Tuesday.

Spotify, which hit 124 million subscribers at the end of 2019, has targeted podcasts as its next stage of growth. In February, the company said it was buying Bill Simmons' sports and pop culture news group The Ringer, which has built up a large operation of original podcasting.

In a post on Instagram, Rogan reassured fans that Spotify wouldn't have any creative control over the show. "They want me to just continue doing it the way I'm doing it right now," he wrote. Rogan's podcast often features a wide range of guests, including notable episodes with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Rogan said some video clips from the podcast will still be posted to YouTube, but full episodes will only be available on Spotify after the end of the year.