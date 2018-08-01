TopCashback

I've been preaching the gospel of cashback services for as long as I can remember. To me it's a no brainer: With a few extra clicks, you can save money you wouldn't otherwise save.

True, the return isn't instantaneous -- this is all about delayed gratification -- and often your rebate amounts to just one or two percent of the total purchase price. But you know what? It adds up!

Read more: Cash-back services: Do they really work?

And today, it adds up to a lot in a hurry. For a limited time, you can get a $15 rebate from TopCashback when you spend at least $15 at Best Buy online. As you might expect, this is for new TopCashback members only.

It works like this: Using the above link or button, sign up for a TopCashback account. It's free and requires little more than an email address. Once you've confirmed and signed into your account, visit the site's Best Buy page. Click the Get Cashback button and you'll be taken to the Best Buy home page.

Now just shop like you normally would. For example, you could preorder Avengers: Infinity War on Blu-ray for $22.99. Once you collect your cash rebate, your net total is just $8 (not including tax and, if you opt for it, shipping).

Here's the important thing to note: When you get to the checkout page, you won't see any evidence whatsoever that TopCashback is present. Remember, you're not getting any kind of discount up front. It happens after the purchase (much like the cashback you get from your credit card). Don't freak out: As long as you went to the Best Buy site by way of the TopCashback site, the latter will track your purchase and award your $15 accordingly.

Speaking of that, you can expect to see that $15 in your TopCashback account within seven days of your purchase. But you won't be able to cash out, so to speak, until after Best Buy's return period has expired (15 days for most products). Once that happens, you can get your $15 in the form of direct deposit, PayPal or even a gift card.

Unsurprisingly, there's some fine print:

Exclusions Apply - Best Buy Gift Cards, Warranties, Apple Desktops, Apple iPhone Hardware, Apple Watches, All Desktops, All Laptops, All Tablets, All Gaming Hardware & POSA Cards. Transactions must contain at least $15.00 worth of purchases to ensure the $15.00 cash back is credited to TopCashback accounts. Transactions may initially track lower, but within the 14 days after purchase it will be uplifted and turn payable at the amount of $15.00. Transactions may take up to 7 days to appear in your TopCashback account. The deal is open until 11:59pm PST on 8/4/2018 or until supplies run out; whichever happens first; applicable for purchases made directly after clicking through TopCashback. Only one TopCashback account is permitted per member.

My advice, especially if you're new to cashback services: Buy something you need or want that's in the neighborhood of $15, then settle in and wait for your rebate. If you like the end result (and I suspect you will), keep using TopCashback for other online purchases.

As noted above, I'm a cashback fan from way back. Every 90 days I get a nice little check -- money back that I wouldn't have received otherwise. A little here, a little there... it adds up!

Bolle & Raven

Bonus deal: The Bose QuietComfort 25 is widely regarded as one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. There's just one missing feature: Bluetooth. That's not only an inconvenience, it's also a problem if you upgrade to a phone that lacks a headphone jack.

Problem solved: The Bolle & Raven AirMod QC25 is an ingeniously designed Bluetooth adapter just for the Bose headphone, and for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get one for $47.99 with promo code AIRMODQC25. Regular price: $59.

Yes, there are less-expensive generic Bluetooth adapters, but this is one is nice because it matches the shape of the QuietComfort 25: Just plug it into the bottom of the earcup and you'll barely know it's there. Meanwhile, it adds play, pause and volume controls, and it provides up to eight hours of play time.

In other words, if you've always wished you could cut the cord on your QC25s, this is a great solution -- as evidenced by the 4.5-star review average from over 100 customers.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!