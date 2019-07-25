Sony's mini air conditioner can fit in your pocket

Sony

If it's always been your dream to have air conditioning with you wherever you go, Sony might have the solution. The Reon Pocket, from the company's startup acceleration program, is a small device that fits in a shirt pocket and can keep you cool or warm via a smartphone app.

The device slides into the back of a specially designed shirt, sitting at the neck. Temperature is adjusted through the app. Sony is currently crowdfunding the gadget.

A basic package with the Reon Pocket and one shirt costs around $130. The shirts come in a men's small, medium or large. The device's battery lasts for 90 minutes after two hours of charging, according to the South China Morning Post, and Sony plans to launch the Reon Pocket only in Japan for the time being.

If all goes well, the device could become available next year, said Yoichi Ito, a project lead on Reon Pocket, in a blog post.