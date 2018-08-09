Sony unveils translucent PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition to celebrate sales

Enlarge Image Sony

Help Sony celebrate selling over 500 million PlayStation consoles by buying another one! The admittedly cool-looking translucent dark blue version of the PlayStation 4 Pro, the 500 Million Limited Edition, comes with matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, PlayStation Camera, Vertical Stand and mono headset. The console will be on sale from Aug. 24 and will cost $500.

The units will be serialized with a copper plaque on it, though it's hard to think of 50,000 units as a "limited" run. However, only a select few (an unknown number) will have special serial numbers commemorating special dates in PlayStation history. Examples include 09995 (Sept. 9th, 1995, US PlayStation launch), 01115 (Nov. 15, 2013, US PS4 launch) and 01013 (Oct. 13, 2016, US PS VR launch).

You'll also be able to get the 500 Million Limited Edition DualShock 4 controller by itself for $65, a much cheaper way to celebrate. Sony's also selling a 500 Million Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset (dark blue translucent design with copper detailing) for $100. They're both available in "very, very limited quantities," though.

You can find a list of retailers who'll be offering the limited edition versions on PS.com, and more details on the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation continues to batter Microsoft's Xbox in console sales, and PS4 sales have probably overtaken the PS3's by now. At least we have a possible time frame for a new Xbox, though.