See the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 500M Limited Edition

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • ps4-pro-500m-all-1
  • ps4-pro-500m-bag-1
  • ps4-pro-500m-bag-2
  • ps4-pro-500m-bottom
  • ps4-pro-500m-hero-1
  • ps4-pro-500m-controller-1
  • ps4-pro-500m-trio-1
  • ps4-pro-500m-camera-1
  • ps4-pro-500m-stand
  • ps4-pro-500m-flat-1
  • ps4-pro-500m-edition
  • ps4-pro-500m-rear-lower
  • ps4-pro-500m-hero-low
  • ps4-pro-500m-camera-stand
  • ps4-pro-500m-trio-2
  • ps4-pro-500m-rear-full

The full set

This is everything you get in the box: the console, one controller, HDMI cable, USB cable, a power cord, a wired earbud, a PlayStation camera with holder and a vertical stand.

Watch our full unboxing of this set on YouTube.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
1
of 16

Unwrapped

The big reveal!

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
2
of 16

Carrying bag

The 500M edition comes in a beautiful blue bag that matches its contents. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
3
of 16

Even the bottom of the console is decked out in rubber feet that mimic the quintessential PlayStation X, O, triangle and square buttons.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
4
of 16

Blue beauty

The translucent blue is almost imperceptible, but once you see it, it's a thing of beauty. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
5
of 16

Matching controller

The included controller has the same translucent blue design. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
6
of 16

Stand and camera

This PS4 Pro comes with a matching vertical stand and a PlayStation Camera. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
7
of 16

Camera

The camera's also blue.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
8
of 16

Vertical stand

The vertical stand keeps with the color theme and really pops in the light. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
9
of 16

Vertical or horizontal, this PS4 is a thing of beauty. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
10
of 16

The 500M is limited to 50,000 units, but Sony says it's possible they might do another run of them in the future. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
11
of 16

No special new ports on the back; just your standard power, USB, HDMI and optical audio outlets. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
12
of 16

Click through for more photos of this console.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
13
of 16

Published:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
14
of 16

Published:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
15
of 16

Published:Photo:Ashley Esqueda/CNETRead the article
16
of 16
Now Reading

See the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 500M Limited Edition

Up Next

Xbox One X vs. Xbox One S: Side-by-side photo comparison

Latest Stories

Trump tweets that social media firms discriminate against the right

Trump tweets that social media firms discriminate against the right

by
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has gorgeous looks and mountains of torque
8:32

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has gorgeous looks and mountains of torque

by
Is MoviePass really the best movie subscription plan?

Is MoviePass really the best movie subscription plan?

by
See Hasbro make its first Power Rangers toy: A highly detailed White Ranger

See Hasbro make its first Power Rangers toy: A highly detailed White Ranger

by
This straight-up audiophile turntable costs less than you'd think

This straight-up audiophile turntable costs less than you'd think

by
Sennheiser’s flagship headphone comes in for a makeover

Sennheiser’s flagship headphone comes in for a makeover

by