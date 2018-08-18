See the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 500M Limited Edition

CNET también está disponible en español.
This is everything you get in the box: the console, one controller, HDMI cable, USB cable, a power cord, a wired earbud, a PlayStation camera with holder and a vertical stand.
Watch our full unboxing of this set on YouTube.
The big reveal!
The 500M edition comes in a beautiful blue bag that matches its contents.
Even the bottom of the console is decked out in rubber feet that mimic the quintessential PlayStation X, O, triangle and square buttons.
The translucent blue is almost imperceptible, but once you see it, it's a thing of beauty.
The included controller has the same translucent blue design.
This PS4 Pro comes with a matching vertical stand and a PlayStation Camera.
The camera's also blue.
The vertical stand keeps with the color theme and really pops in the light.
Vertical or horizontal, this PS4 is a thing of beauty.
The 500M is limited to 50,000 units, but Sony says it's possible they might do another run of them in the future.
No special new ports on the back; just your standard power, USB, HDMI and optical audio outlets.
