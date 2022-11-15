YouTube Bringing Shopping Features to Shorts, Report Says

In the face of decreased ad spending and an economic downturn, YouTube is introducing shopping features to Shorts, its TikTok-like short-form video offering, according to a report from the Financial Times on Tuesday. The Alphabet-owned streaming giant is also testing a new commission for creators on the site, the Financial Times said.

YouTube's new shopping features will allow users to purchase products as they scroll through Shorts, similar to previous efforts from social media rivals like TikTok and Instagram to expand their e-commerce footprints.

The shopping features are expected to be rolled out throughout 2023, with creators getting a 45% cut of the revenue made from ads displayed between videos.

YouTube didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.