YouTube Bringing Shopping Features to Shorts, Report Says
YouTube is looking to diversify its revenue streams amidst an economic downturn and a slowdown in ad spending.
Attila Tomaschek
YouTube expects to roll out shopping features on Shorts next year.
James Martin/CNET
In the face of decreased ad spending and an economic downturn, YouTube is introducing shopping features to Shorts, its TikTok-like short-form video offering, according to a report from the Financial Times on Tuesday. The Alphabet-owned streaming giant is also testing a new commission for creators on the site, the Financial Times said.
YouTube's new shopping features will allow users to purchase products as they scroll through Shorts, similar to previous efforts from social media rivals like TikTok and Instagram to expand their e-commerce footprints.