Now Anyone on Instagram Can Tag Products in Their Posts

Instagram

Just as you can tag other accounts when you post on Instagram, you can now tag products.

The product-tagging feature, formerly restricted to business and creator accounts, is now available to all Instagram users with public accounts, the company said Monday.

To tag a product, first tag the product's brand. Hit the new Products option on the bottom. Tap the photo, and then you can search for products based on their description. Once you've tagged the product in your post, people can tap the tag, view details about the product and purchase it. Instagram said it's also developing ways for users to tag products in Stories.

The expansion of the feature comes as part of parent company Meta's yearslong effort to bring a robust e-commerce market to the social media platform. Instagram has introduced a number of features to bring shopping to its platforms, including Checkout and Facebook's Shops tool.

"From supporting brands you love to helping your friends and family discover new products they may like, sharing products on Instagram just got easier," the announcement from Instagram said.

The social media platform hit 2 billion monthly active users in fall 2021, according to a report from CNBC.