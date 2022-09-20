YouTube, One-Upping TikTok, to Share Ad Money With Shorts Creators

YouTube is shaking up its YouTube Partnership Program that lets people earn money from their videos, expanding it to share revenue and other money-making features with uploaders of popular clips on Shorts -- its quick, vertical, looping videos competing with TikTok.

"This is the first time real revenue sharing is being offered for short-form video on any platform at scale," Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer, said Tuesday. YouTube made the announcement at its Made by YouTube event, a presentation about new features for people who are YouTube creators. The news was earlier reported by the New York Times.

Starting early next year, people who hit 10 million Shorts views and have 1,000 subscribers over 90 days can apply for partnership, which will unlock the ability to earn a 45% share of advertising revenue as well as other money-making feature on YouTube, like channel memberships.

The 45 percent share of Shorts ad revenue compares with a 55% payout for the ads that play alongside traditional, horizontal, "long-form" videos.

Mohan also said that YouTube would add a new tier to its YouTube Partner Program designed to unlock monetization for creators earlier in their careers online. The new level will have lower requirements to access to fan-funded products like memberships and small transactions like Super Thanks, Super Chat, Super Stickers, which let fans pay for special digital items or privileges.

The YouTube Partner Program generally reserves advertising revenue share to more established creators, since YouTube needs to pitch itself to advertisers, marketers and brands on being a "brand safe" place to run their ads.

YouTube, which has 2 billion monthly users, is the world's biggest source of online video (a figure, however, that hasn't been updated in more than three years). With Shorts, Google's massive video site is trying to compete with the sensation around TikTok, the social video app owned by Chinese company Bytedance. It launched Shorts less than two years ago, starting in India and then widening it to the US and other countries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.