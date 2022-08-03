OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

You Can Buy Concert Tickets on TikTok. Here's How.

TikTok is partnering with Ticketmaster on a new feature that will let you buy event tickets with a just few clicks.

Alix Langone headshot
Alix Langone
2 min read
A photo of four screen grabs of the new TikTik and Ticketmaster in-app feature
TikTok

TikTok and Ticketmaster are launching a new feature on the popular short-form video sharing app that will allow users to purchase event tickets with a just few clicks.

Creators will be able to add event links directly to their content on TikTok, the company said in a release. The new in-app feature will function like a mini-ticketing app within the TikTok app, allowing users to select a Ticketmaster option when they are adding a link to a video. The link will appear in the bottom-left of the screen and allow viewers to buy tickets to the chosen event through an in-app browser. 

All kinds of creators, including "music artists, comedians, sports teams, venues and theater productions," will be able to add Ticketmaster links directly to their videos for their followers to purchase tickets.

At first, the new feature will only be available to certain creators but will be rolled out to more users over time. Entertainers like Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher and the Backstreet Boys have already signed up to use the new feature in their content, TikTok said. 

TikTok may also have its own separate music service in the works, according to a filing made by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.

How to buy event tickets on TikTok 

  1. Content creators like bands will be able to add a link to Ticketmaster in their video, which will appear in the bottom-left of their video.
  2. Click the link.
  3. You'll be taken to an in-app browser where you can purchase tickets.