You Can Buy Concert Tickets on TikTok. Here's How.

TikTok and Ticketmaster are launching a new feature on the popular short-form video sharing app that will allow users to purchase event tickets with a just few clicks.

Creators will be able to add event links directly to their content on TikTok, the company said in a release. The new in-app feature will function like a mini-ticketing app within the TikTok app, allowing users to select a Ticketmaster option when they are adding a link to a video. The link will appear in the bottom-left of the screen and allow viewers to buy tickets to the chosen event through an in-app browser.

All kinds of creators, including "music artists, comedians, sports teams, venues and theater productions," will be able to add Ticketmaster links directly to their videos for their followers to purchase tickets.

At first, the new feature will only be available to certain creators but will be rolled out to more users over time. Entertainers like Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher and the Backstreet Boys have already signed up to use the new feature in their content, TikTok said.

TikTok may also have its own separate music service in the works, according to a filing made by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.

How to buy event tickets on TikTok