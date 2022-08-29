Facebook and Instagram Will Now Let You Post Your NFTs

Facebook and Instagram users in the US will be able to post their NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from this week, Meta said in a blog post Monday.

The feature allows people to connect their digital wallets to either Facebook or Instagram so they can post their purchased or created digital collectibles. Linking on one app will allow cross-posting to the other. Meta says there are no fees in posting NFTs on Instagram. It's uncertain whether fees are placed when posting on Facebook.

Meta says this feature is currently set for a limited number of people in the US, but didn't clarify further.

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story is developing.