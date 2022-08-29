Facebook and Instagram Will Now Let You Post Your NFTs
Now your friends can see your bad financial investments.
Imad Khan
Imad Khan
Senior Reporter
Imad is a senior reporter covering Google and internet culture. Hailing from Texas, Imad started his journalism career in 2013 and has amassed bylines with The New York Times, The Washington Post, ESPN and Wired, among others. He also hosts FTW with Imad Khan, an esports news podcast in association with Dot Esports.
The feature allows people to connect their digital wallets to either Facebook or Instagram so they can post their purchased or created digital collectibles. Linking on one app will allow cross-posting to the other. Meta says there are no fees in posting NFTs on Instagram. It's uncertain whether fees are placed when posting on Facebook.
Meta says this feature is currently set for a limited number of people in the US, but didn't clarify further.
Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Story is developing.
Get the CNET Now newsletter
Spice up your small talk with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Delivered on weekdays.