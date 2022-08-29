Vizio MQX TV Apple Watch Alternatives National Cinema Day Best Laptops iPhone 14 vs. 13 Apple TV Plus on T-Mobile Amazon's Android Days AT&T vs. Xfinity
News Social Media

Facebook and Instagram Will Now Let You Post Your NFTs

Now your friends can see your bad financial investments.

Imad Khan headshot
Imad Khan
pet-rock-nft-phenomenon-202
Meta will now let users post their NFTs on Facebook and Instagram. 
Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook and Instagram users in the US will be able to post their NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from this week, Meta said in a blog post Monday. 

The feature allows people to connect their digital wallets to either Facebook or Instagram so they can post their purchased or created digital collectibles. Linking on one app will allow cross-posting to the other. Meta says there are no fees in posting NFTs on Instagram. It's uncertain whether fees are placed when posting on Facebook. 

Meta says this feature is currently set for a limited number of people in the US, but didn't clarify further. 

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Story is developing.