The Bored Ape Yacht Club has made it to about a dozen celebrity Twitter accounts, a bizarre scene from the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and, now, the MTV VMAs. This Sunday Eminem and Snoop Dogg, two well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT holders, rapped their latest song literally as their Bored Ape alter egos.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club has become the biggest collection in NFTs, consisting of 10,000 cartoon simeans. Owning a Bored Ape (they go from $150,000 up to over $1 million) grants you commercial rights to the depicted ape. Some have used those IP rights to write books, and Seth Green is using them to create a TV show.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg became the first major music artists to harness their Bored Apes in a performance. The two rappers starred as their respective NFTs in the video clip to "From The D 2 The LBC", their latest collaboration.

eminem and snoop dogg “performing” as bored apes in the metaverse at the VMAs is the most dystopian shit i can think of smh pic.twitter.com/IQRqBs2re4 — Eric Skelton (@ericskelton) August 29, 2022

The pair's performance at Sunday's MTV VMAs echoed the video clip. It started with Eminem getting super high off Snoop Dogg's second-hand weed smoke -- high enough that they turned into their Bored Apes. Sunday's performance doubled as an advertisement for Otherside, a metaverse game developed by Yuga Labs, the team that created the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection last April. Otherside features little goblin creatures called Kodas, which had a prominent role in the background of Sunday's performance.